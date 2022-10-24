From child star to The Little Mermaid, Jacob Tremblay‘s transformation is no joke! The teenage actor had his breakthrough role at age 11 in A24’s Oscar-winning movie Room, which starred Brie Larson. Keep reading to uncover how far he’s come over the years!

Following Room, the Canadian actor has since starred in a handful of projects, such as Wonder, Before I Wake, The Book of Henry, Doctor Sleep, The Predator and voiced Luca in Disney’s animated movie Luca, which is about a young sea monster and human child becoming best friends despite their family’s prejudice. Jacob is also set to star in another Disney fish-tale, The Little Mermaid! He’ll be playing Flounder, Ariel’s best friend and fish!

“Everyone on the project is so nice,” Jacob told Screenrant in June 2021 of working on The Little Mermaid. “It’s such a fun environment to be in and like this, like Pixar, it’s such a big part of my childhood too, The Little Mermaid. I have two sisters so, you know, they’d always put it on the TV.”

The child actor spoke about his previous role in Luca during an interview with Looper in June 2021, revealing that he had never met his costar, Jack Dylan Grazer, while filming!

“Well, it’s pretty funny, because our chemistry in the movie just seems so good and we had never met each other,” he explained. “It is cool to see how it was pieced together. I think they did an amazing job, and Jack did an amazing job playing Alberto too. So it was really cool.”

On top of that, he also reflected on his time working with Brie Larson in Room and what he learned from the Oscar-winning actress. “I learned stuff from Brie that I use on everything I do. She was my first real co-star, and she was such a great co-star too. We became really good friends. I remember I was so young that I thought it wasn’t cool to cry in a movie, but I saw her doing her crying scene and that kind of motivated me, and I was like, ‘Okay, this is pretty cool. She did it, so I think I can.’ I think that’s really helped my career and, yeah, had a big impact, for sure.”

Scroll through our gallery to see Jacob’s transformation over the years from Room to The Little Mermaid!

