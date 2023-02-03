Jenna Ortega is the new face of Adidas! On February 3, 2023, it was announced that the Wednesday star is the Sportswear’s brand new ambassador. Keep reading to find out more and to see photos of Jenna rockin’ the brand.

The Netflix star, 20, explained that she has an affinity towards sportswear clothing, so it was natural for her to work with a brand such as Adidas.

“I used to play a lot of soccer and all my uniforms were from Adidas. I thought it was so cool,” she told Dazed. “I was known as the Adidas girl on set when I was younger because I lived in their stuff. All my money went towards their clothes.”

In one of the photos for Jenna and Adidas’ new campaign, Jenna is clad in a tracksuit, reading from a telenovela script. “Being on a shoot with them, and getting to see all the new shoes they have coming out, was really, really surreal. I was sending photos to my mum all day in the dressing room like ‘the Adidas girl is back’.”

She told the magazine that she regrets not having worked with the late fashion designer Virgil Abloh, who was known for his work in sportswear, but sadly died in 2021. “In my brain I kind of thought that it might have been a possibility, because we have a lot of mutual friends. So that was really devastating. Everything he did felt current and with the times, and he made beautiful and thoughtful pieces. I can’t really compare his work to anyone else’s.”

However, Jenna’s relationship with clothing has become more complicated as she grows older. “It’s funny, I could dress better when I was younger, whereas now I feel like I could just stare in my closet forever and overthink everything,” she explained. “I used to go to school in little plastic heels with feather boas and I was really into funky socks and sequined vests. Fashion made me feel like I was my own person.”

During her Disney Channel days, Jenna wore tutu skirts and Minnie Mouse t-shirts and space buns at awards shows. “You can look back at anything you did when you were younger as embarrassing. But good for her! I was feeling myself. I think it’s adorable, I wish I had that same trust in myself to be like her.”

Scroll through the gallery below to see photos of Jenna’s campaign with Adidas.

