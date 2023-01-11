All eyes were on Jenna Ortega as she made her Golden Globes debut on the 2023 awards show red carpet! The Wednesday actress might be one of the most recognizable stars in Hollywood right now, following the enormous success from the Netflix series where she played the iconic Addams Family character, Wednesday Addams.

Jenna is nominated for Actress in a Musical or Comedy TV Series for her starring role in Wednesday, and walked the red carpet wearing a stunning Gucci gown just days following news of season 2. Netflix announced the renewal of the series on January 6, 2023.

“It’s been incredible to create a show that has connected with people across the world,” cocreators Alfred Gough and Miles Millar shared in a joint statement to Tudum.com at the time. “Thrilled to continue Wednesday’s tortuous journey into season two. We can’t wait to dive head first into another season and explore the kooky spooky world of Nevermore. Just need to make sure Wednesday hasn’t emptied the pool first.”

For her part, Jenna also reacted to the news via Twitter. “Thanks to everyone who made this upcoming season possible,” she tweeted. “This has all been pretty surreal.”

Not only has the show become one of Netflix’s most streamed series of all time, it’s also become a pop cultural phenomenon. One scene from the show saw Jenna dancing to The Cramps’ “Goo Goo Muck,” which successfully started a #WednesdayDance trend on TikTok that even Lady Gaga took part of.

In a behind-the-scenes video, Jenna and her Wednesday castmates watch the dance scene, where she revealed, “I actually felt really insecure about this. I choreographed that myself and I think it’s very obvious that I’m not a dancer or choreographer.”

Jenna explained in an interview with Jimmy Fallon from December 2022, that she watched “just anything I could get my hands on” to get inspiration for the dance. “I’m not a dancer. I don’t do any of that. I have no experience in that field,” she said. “I didn’t sleep for two days. I watched videos of Siouxsie and the Banshees, Denis Lavant in ‘Beau Travail.’ I found archival footage of goth kids dancing in clubs in the ’80s. Lene Lovich. Nina Hagen. And then, on the day, I thought, ‘All right, let’s see what happens.’”

Scroll through the gallery below to see photos of Jenna’s look at the 2023 Golden Globes.

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.