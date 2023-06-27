The Jennifer Lawrence renaissance is finally upon us! Fans were devastated when the former Hunger Games star took a well-deserved break from acting in 2019. However, the Oscar winner has since returned, and we could not be happier! Keep reading to uncover all of her upcoming TV shows and movies.

Jennifer spoke about why she decided to take a two-year long acting break, during an interview with Vanity Fair in 2021.

“I wasn’t getting the quality I should have,” she began. “I just think everyone got sick of me. I got sick of myself. I had just reached the point where I couldn’t do anything right. If I walked down the red carpet, it was like, ‘Why didn’t she run?'”

The X-Men actress also recalled what the job actually meant to her. “I think I’ve pleased people most of my life. Working made me feel like no one could be mad at me. And then I felt like it had reached a point where people weren’t satisfied with just my existence. So that kind of took me away from the thought that work or your career can bring any kind of peace to your soul.”

The first film she worked on following her acting break was 2021’s Netflix dark comedy, Don’t Look Up, which starred huge names like Meryl Streep, Leonardo DiCaprio, Jonah Hill and Timothée Chalamet.

Since then, Jennifer *finally* delved into the comedy world with 2023’s No Hard Feelings, where she played a desperate woman who agrees to date a wealthy couple’s awkward 19-year-old son Percy (played by Andrew Barth Feldman) for cash. Jennifer, who also worked as a producer on the film, recalled how easy it was to cast Andrew during a June 2023 interview with Entertainment Tonight.

“I mean, when Andrew left his audition, the door closed and we all looked at each other and we were like, ‘That’s Percy,’ and then they were like there’s one complication, he’s supposed to go to Harvard, and we were like, ‘Is that a joke?'” she revealed.

“He was fully the character, so I called him and said, ‘Andrew, I have really bad news you’re not gonna be able to finish your semester at Harvard,'” she continued. “He’s gonna have to defer, or whatever college school words are.”

Click through the gallery to uncover all of JLaw’s movies and TV shows since her acting break.

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.