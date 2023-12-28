Was falling in love with Jeremy Sumpter as Peter Pan in the 2003 live-action movie a universal experience? Regardless, we were definitely swooning over the tween actor’s portrayal of the whimsical boy who never grew up. So, what is Jeremy up to now? Keep reading to find out!

What Is Jeremy Sumpter Up to Now?

After Peter Pan, Jeremy went on to land several roles as a teen actor — from The Sasquatch Gang to Cyber Seduction: His Secret Life, You’re So Cupid and Soul Surfer. He’s also since starred in movies such as Into the Storm, Billionaire Ransom and Holiday Harmony.

As for his personal life, he married girlfriend Elizabeth Treadway in 2022 and the couple share one child together.

During an interview with The Native Cowgirl in 2019, the former child actor spoke about how he got his start in Hollywood.

“About six months after I signed with my manager, my father and I moved to Los Angeles,” he began. “I auditioned for a role in Frailty and was cast by Bill Paxton to play one of his sons ‘Adam’ in Bill’s film directorial debut. I had a great time doing that movie with Bill and Matthew McConaughey and it received a great response. Twister had always been one of my favorite films so getting to work on my first film with Bill Paxton was amazing.”

Did Jeremy Sumpter, Rachel Hurd-Wood Fall In Love on ‘Peter Pan’ Set?

PJ Hogan’s 2003 Peter Pan film, first premiered on December 13, 2003, and starred Jeremy as the titular character, Rachel Hurd-Wood as Wendy Darling, Jason Isaacs as Captain Hook and Ludivine Sagnier as Tinker Bell.

The film was a magical portrayal of the legendary land of Neverland, with fairies, mermaid and of course, pirates — but the young love shared between the actors who played Peter and Wendy was what really had all of us swooning. On top of that, the actors behind their roles have actually since admitted that their chemistry was real!

“Rachel and I fell in love on set.” Jeremy declared to Mega in 2019. “She was my first love; I was her first love. And it is great to know that we will always have that.” Aww!

