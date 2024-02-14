Joe Alwyn dressed to impress as he attended the BSBP’s pre-BAFTAs dinner on Tuesday, February 13. However, what caught fans’ attention wasn’t that this was just a rare appearance for the actor following his breakup with Taylor Swift — but who he was spotted with.

The British actor was seen hanging out with none other than former costar, Alison Oliver.

Who Is Alison Oliver?

You might recognize Alison from her work in Saltburn as Venetia, although she looks very different from her bleached blonde haired character. If that doesn’t ring a bell, how about from the hit Hulu series Conversations With Friends? Alison played Frances alongside Joe, who also starred in the Hulu series as Nick.

In the show, Nick is portray as a married actor who has an affair with Alison’s character. In the series, the two had some pretty seductive scenes together! When speaking about the intimate filming process with Extra in May 2022, Alison shared some of the process behind-the-scenes.

“You go through, like, a lot of rehearsal and kind of in-depth conversations about the intimate scenes and kind of what story we’re trying to tell,” she said. “Hopefully, each intimate scene feels different or there’s some kind of progression in their relationship.”

The show unfortunately never made it to a second season, but it seems the stars have continued their friendship anyways!

Does Joe Alwyn Have a Girlfriend?

Since his very public breakup with Taylor in 2023, Joe has kept a tight lid on his relationship status. The British actor reportedly got together with the singer in May 2017, with The Sun sharing at the time that the two had been secretly dating months prior.

However, their first public appearance wasn’t until December 8, 2017 when Joe was spotted attending Taylor’s performance at the iHeartRadio’s Jingle Ball in New York City, per to People.

Five months later, the Reputation songstress would make their relationship Instagram official! Both stars posted a picture of them standing in front of a giant cactus on May 8, 2018.

The pair would go on to date for six years before calling it quits in April 2023. The motivation behind their breakup was reportedly due to “differences in their personalities,” per People.

