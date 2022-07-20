It’s a girl! Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas just confirmed the birth of their second child in July 2022. “Joe and Sophie are happy to announce the arrival of their baby girl,” a rep told People. Scroll to find out everything we know on the couple’s second baby girl.

Shortly after news of their second child’s birth, Joe posted a sweet dedication clip of his wife on Instagram. In the video, set to the song “Got Me Good” by his band DNCE, he included clips of intimate moments with Sophie, as well as a snapshot of them cuddling in bed. “Started from the bottom now we’re here…I want to see your ❤️ story,” Joe captioned the post.

The two welcomed daughter Willa in July 2020, just a year after they were married. Joe and Sophie are notoriously private about their personal lives — they don’t share photos of their children online and confirmed the news of their second child far along into Sophie’s pregnancy, in an interview with ELLE UK May 2022. “It’s what life is about for me – raising the next generation,” she told the outlet. “The greatest thing in life is seeing my daughter go from strength to strength. We’re so excited to be expanding the family. It’s the best blessing ever.”

Joe echoed his wife’s sentiments in an interview with People in June 2022. “You really don’t know what to expect,” he explained. “I think [I’m] maybe a little less nervous [this time], but I’m just excited. .. It’s such an amazing part of life.”

Additionally, the Disney alum called dad life “amazing” during an interview with CBS This Morning. “It’s been forced time at home — I’m always on the go; I’m always moving and traveling and touring,” Joe explained May 2021. “To be in one place for a solid amount of time and having my feet on the ground and be with my family, my immediate family, is time I don’t think I’ll get back. I’m so thankful and grateful.”

Scroll through our gallery to find out everything we know about Sophie and Joe’s second daughter.

