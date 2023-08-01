JoJo Siwa and Raven-Symoné may be the most random friendship duo, but we’re kind of obsessed. Keep reading for details inside their friendship.

How Did JoJo Siwa and Raven-Symoné Meet?

The former Dance Moms star and That’s So Raven actress first started hanging out in early 2023, and have attended multiple red carpet events together since. It’s unclear how exactly they met.

Do JoJo Siwa and Raven-Symoné Have Matching Tattoos?

JoJo revealed she received her first tattoo on July 31, 2023, with Raven-Symoné and wife Miranda Pearman-Maday in tow. However, they did not receive matching tats. The tattoo is inked behind JoJo’s left ear, which show the numbers “1031.”

On Snapchat, the Nickelodeon alum explained the meaning behind her new ink. “The official meaning of 1031 is how many days my first concert tour lasted, but then ’03 is the year that I was born,” she said. “Three is a significant number, but I can’t say why yet,” she added.

Miranda documented JoJo’s first tattoo experience on her Instagram stories, writing, “bb’s first tattoo,” on a black and white snapshot of the singer lying on a tattoo table. The group tattoo session lasted around five hours, with California tattoo artist Liq working magic on Raven-Symoné’s forearm. “Bb’s too many to count tattoo,” wrote Miranda on an image of Raven-Symoné getting inked up.

Miranda also posted a pic of her tattoo designs, which included two hearts on her upper arm.

Earlier in the day, JoJo shared that she was originally supporting the married couple while they were getting tattooed, but she suddenly felt a strong urge for her own ink after seeing her friends go for it.

“Here’s the tea: Raven and Miranda have become two of my best friends, and they are going to get a tattoo today. I’m going with them to watch them and support them,” she said before getting her tattoo. “However, we all know I want to get 1031 behind my right ear. I’ve known it for a long time. Today might be my day. I don’t know. I might do it. I really might do it. Raven and Miranda are convinced that I’m going to do it. I am 99% convinced I want to do it. I’m just undecided on the font.”

Looks like she did it!

