JoJo Siwa is teasing a new project and it’s “not made for children.”

In a series of Instagram posts, the Dance Moms alum shared a foreboding warning regarding her next project.

“The following content is not made for children,” JoJo shared on March 11,“and may be disturbing or offensive to some viewers.”

The So You Think You Can Dance judge explained that the new content may feature “sexual themes, violence, strong language, traumatic scenarios and flashing lights.”

The following day, she shared an Instagram video of what appeared to be multiple clips of herself rehearsing, dancing and filming something (a music video, perhaps?). The caption, as well as her new Instagram bio, reads: “I should’ve known better.”

The Nickelodeon alum’s website, which is also linked in her Instagram bio, also features two links prompting followers to pre-save a still-unnamed project on both Spotify and Apple Music.

Following her first post, the singer-songwriter went further to tease her new era, posting a TikTok of herself in a car, writing “Me bc I know why I gave you this warning but you don’t yet.”

It’s unclear whether JoJo’s upcoming project will be musical or a documentary-style short film — but whatever it is, it will definitely be something we’ve never seen from JoJo before.

ICYMI, JoJo made her reality TV debut at age nine while competing on the second season of Abby’s Ultimate Dance Competition, judged by Abby Lee Miller. She would later join Dance Moms during its fifth season, until leaving in season 6. Since then, she launched her viral Bow company, launched a musical career and have become one of the biggest influencers on TikTok and YouTube.

Since her rise to fame, the dancer has been teasing a more mature side of herself, ditching her trademark bow back in 2021 and getting her first tattoo last year.

“I want to move forward, and I want to age as I age,” the former child star told Teen Vogue in 2021. “I think I’m in a great spot right now. I love what I look like, I love what I feel like, and I just want to keep that momentum.”

