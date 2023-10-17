Before Hailee Steinfeld and Josh Allen were an item, the Buffalo Bills quarterback was actually in a pretty long-term relationship! Keep reading for details on the NFL star’s dating history.

Who Has Josh Allen Dated Before Hailee Steinfeld?

Before Hailee, Josh was in a relationship with high school sweetheart Brittany Williams for five years.

Brittany recalled how she and Josh first met as kids in Fresno, California during an appearance on The Morning After podcast, explaining that they both attended a birthday party for Josh’s brother, where a baseball game happened to be taking place next to the celebration. After one of the players hit a ball near the party, Josh retrieved it and brought it over to Brittany.

“And I just remember being so embarrassed like, ‘Oh, my gosh, cooties,’ ” Brittany recalled. “And that was, like, our big first moment we remember about each other.”

They wouldn’t get together until several years later in 2017, while they were both in college. The pair eventually lived and built a house together in Buffalo, New York, bought a dog, and Brittany was super-supportive of her beau’s NFL career. However, they called it quits sometime in early 2023.

When Did Hailee Steinfeld and Josh Allen Start Dating?

The Dickinson actress first sparked romance rumors with the Buffalo Bills player in May 2023, and has since attended some of his games and even met his family.

“Hailee and Josh have been together for about a month and it’s going really great,” a source told Us Weekly in June 2023, about the budding romance. “They laugh a ton when they’re together [and] are always smiling.”

Months after their first public outing, Josh actually acknowledged his relationship with Hailee on a podcast, revealing that he will not be speaking about his romantic relationships now or in the future.

“The fact that anybody cares about that still blows my mind,” Josh shared on the “Pardon My Take” podcast in August 2023, referring to photos that were taken of him and Hailee kissing while on vacation the month prior. “I just, like, felt this gross feeling. Insecurity. No privacy. [I was] like, ‘What is wrong with people?’”

