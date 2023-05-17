Josh Hutcherson is back, people! The Hunger Games actor is making his grand re-entrance into Hollywood with multiple films and projects. Keep reading to see details on all of them and why he took a break in the first place.

Following the massive fame that followed Josh after starring in the Hunger Games franchise as Peeta Mellark, the actor went on to book smaller roles in low-key films and shows. He explained his reasoning during a 2020 interview with Entertainment Weekly.

“That was like such a coming-of-age time for me,” he told the outlet on starring in the dystopian franchise, comparing it to his “college years,” before explaining how it affected the way he dictates his acting career now.

“It was worlds apart from anything I have ever experienced,” the Bridge to Terabithia actor began. “It’s like a double-edged sword. Obviously, the benefit of having more projects come your way is great. But when I set out to become an actor at eight, being famous and being recognized was not on my radar. I just wanted to make movies. That naivety followed me until The Hunger Games slapped me in the face. It’s hard for anybody to digest, especially being a kid from Kentucky.

“It made me realize the kind of actor I wanted to be,” he continued. “The idea of doing big, big projects that make you even more well-known doesn’t sound as appetizing. If that opportunity came up again, I would have to think about it more.”

Since his time on Hunger Games, he’s mostly kept to his word, working on short films and lending his voice to some animation projects, all while being meticulous on staying away from huge Hollywood hits.

In a 2014 interview with IndieWire, he said that he and former Hunger Games costar Jennifer Lawrence “hate the business” of Hollywood but “love making movies.” And although Josh would love to escape the acting world, he does enjoy the art of movies.

“You definitely think about it,” he told the outlet on leaving. “But I think really it goes back — not to sound to artsy — but the art of it. The art of creating these movies and communicating. Movies are really a way to change things. Not that I think we’re saving lives or anything, but at the same time people can see a movie and connect with it and learn.”

However, Josh has since started to book some major movie roles beginning with a 2023 Universal Pictures horror film titled Five Nights at Freddy’s — and that’s only the first of multiple major projects he has on the horizon! Scroll through the gallery below to see a list of all of Josh’s upcoming roles.

