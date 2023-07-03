July 2023 is going to be a stacked K-pop month! From girl group NewJeans dropping their first album, to BTS‘ Jung Kook finally making his solo debut, there’s so much to look forward to! Keep reading for a guide to all of July 2023’s K-pop comebacks.

After years of teasing his solo music, Jung Kook will drop his first single “Seven” on July 14, 2023.

The BTS singer has explained that, while he has written solo music over the years, he’s tough on himself and wants the songs to be perfect before release — which ultimately ends in him throwing out music ideas — thus delaying his solo debut.

“After making the effort to write them, I should have realized I should just edit them as much as I can to release them,” Jung Kook explained in an interview with Weverse Magazine. “But when I heard them again after a while, they didn’t sound good, so I just deleted them all.”

JK revealed that his fellow BTS members have helped and cheered him on regarding solo releases and songwriting. “The other members tell me, ‘You have to keep making releases. That’s how you figure it all out.’ So I’m writing songs lately,” he added.

“I want it [my solo] to be really unique,” the idol continued. “I want to write lyrics that don’t have any meaning, like a song where the word ‘yeah’ is repeated for a whole verse – something like that – but it’s hard.”

Another K-pop act to look forward to this month is, of course, NewJeans. The rising K-pop girl group will be dropping their mini album Get Up on July 21. On it will be six tracks titled, “Super Shy,” “ETA,” “Cool With You,” “New Jeans,” “Get Up” and “ASAP.”

ICYMI, NewJeans is a five-member girl group consisting of Minji, Hanni, Danielle, Haerin and Hyein, that debuted in August 2022. The group, produced by BTS’ company HYBE, is managed by a new independent label called ADOR.

“Although I’ve loved every song we’ve released to date, the music on our new mini album is exactly the type of music I enjoy,” Hanni told Rolling Stone of their upcoming release. “Being able to call these songs ours makes me feel both incredibly happy and grateful.”

Click through our gallery to uncover all of the K-pop acts having a comeback in July 2023.

