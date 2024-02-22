AleXa is back! The K-pop star, 27, won American Song Contest in 2022 — and is officially returning with her newest single “sick.” Keep reading for more details on the upcoming track.

When Does AleXa’s Single ‘Sick’ Come Out?

AleXa will officially be dropping “sick” on Friday, February 22. The Korean artist dropped a teaser earlier in the week — watch it here.

The K-pop star first performed her new single “sick” at Jingle Ball in December 2023, and on the Kelly Clarkson Show one month later.

Who Is AleXa?

AleXa, whose full name is Alexaundra Christine Schneiderma, was born on December 9, 1996. AleXa has a Russian American father and a South Korean mother, however, she was adopted by her American parents at age 5 from an orphanage in Goyang, Gyeonggi Province. She grew up in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

Growing up, she had a knack for music and dance, and moved to South Korea to become a K-pop star.

She participated in the Rising Legends online competition on two occasions, one organized in partnership with K-pop company JYP in 2016, the other with Cube Entertainment in 2017. Despite placing no. 1 in the dance category the first time and the overall winner the second, she did not make it into either of the companies’ trainee programs. Instead, she signed with ZB Label as their first in-house artist where she trained for two years and competed on Produce 48 in 2018, until she was eliminated in the first round.

She debuted as a K-pop singer in October 2019. In 2022, she represented her home state of Oklahoma in NBC’s American Song Contest with the song “Wonderland” where she won with 710 points.

“During the American Song Contest, when I was having a little interview moment with Snoop Dogg, he straight up went ahead and just called me a star. I was not expecting that from Snoop Dogg of all people. And, Kelly Clarkson was also so encouraging,” she said of her experience during a March 2023 interview with Rolling Stone.

“They were supportive of me during the whole show. But I don’t know, I think being called a star by Snoop Dogg was definitely in my top moments of cool things that have happened in my career so far!”

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.