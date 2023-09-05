It’s been over 5 years since The Vampire Diaries ended its 8-season run on The CW, and we’re still not over it! The cast kickstarted so many actors’ careers, including Kat Graham, who played Bonnie! Keep reading to see what Kat has been up to since the show ended in 2017.

ICYMI, The Vampire Diaries is originally based on the book series of the same name by L. J. Smith. The plot follows a vampire who returns to his supernatural creature-filled hometown, where he falls in love with a recently orphaned teenage girl.

Along with Kat, The Vampire Diaries starred Nina Dobrev as Elena, Paul Wesley as Stephen, Ian Somerhalder as Damon, Candice King as Caroline, Steven R. McQueen as Jeremy, Zach Roerig as Matt, Michael Trevino as Tyler and Matthew Davis as Alaric.

Kat starred in the hit series for all 8 seasons as Bonnie Bennett, a witch who gets pulled into this brand new supernatural world due to her best friend, Elena. Since her time on The CW show, the actress has gone on to star in so many other fun projects, such as Love In the Villa, Heatwave, How It Ends, All Eyez On Me, The Holiday Calendar, Operation Christmas Drop and so much more!

Ever since The Vampire Diaries ended, fans have been hoping for a reboot, but according to Kat, that door has closed.

“I mean, eight years, you know eight years of my life,” Kat told Entertainment Tonight in September 2022. “I feel like I spent more time as a character than I spent as myself.”

She continued, “I feel like I gave that show, and hopefully the fans that watch it, eight years of my life and poured so much into it and sacrificed a lot of time with my family, even time doing work with the UN refugee agency, doing my activism — so much of that has to get put on hold when you’re on a twenty-two episode series for eight years. So, as grateful, and I mean grateful, because I grew from that show, I became who I really am in my twenties from that show, for me, yeah the door is closed.”

