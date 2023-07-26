Kenzie Ziegler has come such a long way since her Dance Mom days, and her music reflects that growth perfectly. The singer-songwriter just dropped “Anatomy” in July 2023, and teased more music in 2024. Keep reading for details on Kenzie’s third album.

When Is Kenzie Ziegler Releasing Her Third Album?

Kenzie explained that her next album will likely come out in early 2024, with her explaining to Entertainment Tonight, it’ll be her “just telling my story.”

“It’s about friendship breakups, breakups, it’s about boyfriends, it’s about ex-boyfriends,” she added. “It’s about everything in between.”

The Dance Moms alum also told the outlet that she plans to tour following the album’s release.

ICYMI, Kenzie dropped her debut album Mack Z, which was also her stage name at the time, in 2014. The album went on to peak at #1 on the iTunes pop charts. She released her first single under her full name, a track titled “Day & Night,” in 2016. Two years later, Kenzie released her second studio album, Phases. Fun fact: one of the singles off the album, “Wonderful,” was written by her sister Maddie Ziegler‘s longtime collaborator, Sia.

When Did Kenzie Ziegler Drop ‘Anatomy’?

Kenzie released “Anatomy” in July 2023, which describes the relationship with her and her sister’s estranged father.

“I had these problems with me and my dad, so I started talking to [my therapist] about that. I started opening up and she said, ‘You should write a letter to your dad,’” Kenzie told Entertainment Tonight. “I felt really weird about doing that, so I genuinely wrote this song just so I could send it to her and be like, ‘Here’s my letter to my dad.’ And then I ended up loving it so much more than I thought I would and I just wanted people to hear it.”

Kenzie explained that she wasn’t sure if she was going to release the song at first, since it was so personal.

“I was very hesitant to release it at first just because it is so personal, and I don’t think a lot of people know that about me,” the former Dance Moms star told People about the track. “But I also think that it could really help some people that are exactly like me to relate to this and not feel alone.”

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.