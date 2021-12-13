Written in partnership with Coca-Cola.

Get your choreography ready, the newest dance challenge is here! Multi-platinum global superstar Khalid and Atlanta-based dancer and creative artist Jalaiah Harmon have teamed up to create a new dance sensation and are challenging YOU to share your moves on TikTok. Together with Coca-Cola, the #ShareTheMagic Tiktok challenge will allow you to showcase your personal expressions, capturing what Coca-Cola is calling ‘Real Magic’.

“Real Magic” is Coca-Cola’s new global platform, the brand’s invitation to the world to celebrate humanity. Coca-Cola is hoping that by sharing in this fun TikTok challenge, we’ll be reminded that magic lives in the unexpected moments of connection, when people come together to share what they have in common or to embrace unique perspectives, particularly through music and dance. To help spread this inspirational message, Coca-Cola is working with incredible BIPOC artists and creators on TikTok who will help promote the challenge.

To participate in the #ShareTheMagic challenge, your TikTok video must be set to Khalid’s newly released track, “Open,” and use the hashtag #ShareTheMagic.You’re invited to share your expression of ‘real magic’ through any medium, including dance, language or art. Note, your post must not contain any material which is profane or pornographic, depicts violence, suicide, self-harm or illegal activities, or is derogatory of any ethnic, racial, gender, religious, professional or age group.

To get you started, Khalid has shared this dance from Jalaiah on his TikTok channel.

The Challenge will be live from December 8th through 21st and will culminate with a ‘best of’ mash-up of the top expressions of “Real Magic,” which will be selected by Jalaiah Harmon and Coca-Cola. Everyone that participates in the #ShareTheMagic challenge will be considered for inclusion in the “best of” mash-up, though only a few will be selected.

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.