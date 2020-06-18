Twitter is divided over the news that Kristen Stewart has been cast as Princess Diana in an upcoming movie called Spencer. Yep, some fans are super excited over the announcement, while others are not here for it.

According to Deadline, Spencer will be directed by Pablo Larraín, and will “cover a critical weekend in the early ‘90s, when Diana decided her marriage to Prince Charles wasn’t working, and that she needed to veer from a path that put her in line to one day be queen. The drama takes place over three days, in one of her final Christmas holidays in the House of Windsor in their Sandringham estate in Norfolk, England.” Production is reportedly expected to begin in early 2021.

“We all grew up, at least I did in my generation, reading and understanding what a fairy tale is,” Pablo told the outlet. “Usually, the prince comes and finds the princess, invites her to become his wife and eventually she becomes queen. That is the fairy tale. When someone decides not to be the queen, and says, ‘I’d rather go and be myself,’ it’s a big big decision, a fairy tale upside down. I’ve always been very surprised by that and thought it must have been very hard to do. That is the heart of the movie. How and why do you decide to do that? It’s a great universal story that can reach millions and millions of people, and that’s what we want to do. We want to make a movie that goes wide, connects with a worldwide audience that is interested in such a fascinating life.”

Naturally, fans took to Twitter to share their reactions over the casting and upcoming flick.

“Kristen Stewart is playing Princess Diana in an upcoming biopic,” one fan wrote, alongside a GIF that said, “Is this a joke?”

“Kristen Stewart is playing Princess Diana in a film directed by Pablo Larraín. Can y’all hear me scream?!” another tweeted.

“Kristen is one of the great actors around today,” Pablo continued. “To do this well, you need something very important in film, which is mystery. Kristen can be many things, and she can be very mysterious and very fragile an ultimately very strong as well, which is what we need. The combination of those elements made me think of her. The way she responded to the script and how she is approaching the character, it’s very beautiful to see. I think she’s going to do something stunning and intriguing at the same time. She is this force of nature.”

“I’ve seen movies from Kristen that are so diverse it’s incredible, showing different layers and her diversity and strength as an actress,” the director added. “We’re very happy to have her, she’s very committed. As a filmmaker, when you have someone who can hold such a weight, dramatic and narrative weight just with her eyes, then you have the strong lead who can deliver what we are looking for.”

