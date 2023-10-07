Lewis Capaldi is a total singing star! The Scottish musician released his debut single, “Bruises,” in 2017, and has been blowing up ever since. Major success also means money in Lewis’ pocket. Keep reading for all the details on Lewis’ net worth and how he makes money.

What Is Lewis Capaldi’s Net Worth?

Lewis’ net worth is an estimated $10 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

How Does Lewis Capaldi Make Money?

His singing career definitely helps pay the bills. Since his rise to fame, Lewis has released seven EPs and two studio albums — Divinely Uninspired to a Hellish Extent and Broken by Desire to Be Heavenly Sent. He also hit the road on two headlining tours to support each record.

“Being famous is easy. You’re out and about and people say hello. What’s hard about that?” Lewis told U.K.’s The Times in April 2023 about his whirlwind rise. “The pressure of the job is the problem. The mammoth tours of enormous venues. The expectations upon me. That’s surely anxiety-inducing for anybody, never mind a huge hypochondriac like myself.”

Other than making music the singer gave fans insight into his life when releasing the How I’m Feeling Now documentary in April 2023.

“The producers approached us and I went along with it. At the time, I was due to go on all these tours so I said they could come and hang out. Bask in my success! I imagined it as a pat on the back, my victory lap,” Lewis admitted. “Then Covid happened and it turned into a film about me making the second record. Along the line, it grew arms and legs. I didn’t want my family in it. Then it was, ‘OK, cool, they can be in it a bit.’ Then it became a deeper look into aspects of my life that even I wasn’t aware of. In a way, it ended up like my career — it just got away from me.”

All that being said, Lewis is “loving” his life in the public eye.

“Things have taken on this whole other level of madness. But its fun. It’s what I’ve always dreamed of doing, so to be doing it now, especially with everything that’s happening, is incredible,” he told the New Zealand Herald in January 2020. “It’s mental but I try not to take it too seriously and have a laugh with it. Because I want to look back on it in a few years when it’s all over and think that I did enjoy myself.”

