Between her acting and other business endeavors, Zendaya is raking in the money! The California native got her start on Disney Channel’s Shake It Up before becoming a household name. After deciding to leave the Disney Channel, Zendaya returned to the network with a starring role and producer credit on K.C. Undercover.

“When I left Disney, there weren’t any families of color on the channel,” she told Variety in August 2017. “I thought that was a big reason why I wanted to come back. I think I’ve successfully made a show that not only allows for representation but sees girls in a powerful and strong position.”

Around the same time in her career, the actress also launched her Daya by Zendaya, which was praised for inclusivity.

“I don’t think thicker, curvier women should have to shop on a different section on my page or feel excluded,” she shared in the same interview. “When you go on my site, there’s no men’s or women’s section. Who am I to tell somebody they can’t wear something because it has a label on it?”

She’s also released one studio album before hitting pause on her music career. Since then, it’s been all acting all the time. Once her days on Disney officially came to an end with the K.C. Undercover series finale in February 2018, Zendaya started to take on bigger and more mature projects, including Euphoria, which has since won her an Emmy Award in 2020.

“I’m just figuring it out as I go, trying to do the best I can,” the Greatest Showman star told The Hollywood Reporter in June 2020. “And when it came to Euphoria, I just wanted to make sure that my fans knew, even the ones who were my age or older than me, that I still felt their support even if they felt that the material was too triggering for them or if they didn’t feel ready or comfortable watching.”

The Dune star has also spoken about what it’s like to be a role model “now more than ever” for the younger generation. “I have a heavy responsibility on my shoulders, but I’m appreciative for that because with that there’s a lot of good that I can do and I know who is watching,” Zendaya shared.

With such a huge platform and acting projects rolling in, Zendaya has made some major money over the years. According to Celebrity Net Worth, her net worth is a reported $15 million. But where does it all come from? Scroll through our gallery for a complete breakdown.

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.