Maya Henry, Liam Payne‘s ex-fiancee, is opening up about a traumatic procedure she seemingly underwent during their relationship.

While the author was promoting her new book Look Forward, the model claimed that she had an abortion around the time she was dating the One Direction singer.

The former model released her fiction novel on May 15, 2024, which she says is “definitely inspired” by her own life.

The main character, Mallory, is in a tumultuous relationship with her pop star boyfriend, Oliver. After finding out that she’s pregnant, Mallory must decide whether or not to keep the baby.

However, the decision gets complicated after her boyfriend threatens to walk away from their relationship if she keeps it. Mallory ends up going through with the procedure, but suffers severe complications.

“What I went through in real life is very similar to what Mallory went through in the book,” Maya told People Magazine in May 2024. “I definitely did have some complications [following my abortion], and I did have to go to the hospital alone.”

However, Maya didn’t reveal a timeline of events or name drop who impregnated her at the time.

Looking back on the procedure, the 23-year-old explained that the decision wasn’t an easy one.

“If it were up to me, I wouldn’t have done it,” she told the outlet. “But then also, if I were to have made a different decision, then I would’ve lost the person that I loved.”

Maya confessed that her and her partner had many “difficult conversations” about the ultimatum, “But looking back now, things happen for a reason.”

The message behind her vulnerable book is simple — Maya aimed to show the disconnection between a man’s perspective on abortion and how women feel during the process.

“It was very lonely, having these men tell you, ‘Oh, it’s going to feel like a heavy period, it’s not going to be that painful, it’s going to be easy,'” she elaborated.

“But I’m like, you’ve never even gone through anything like [this], so how would you know to tell me? That’s why I wanted to include it in the book, because I’ve seen so many people online talk about taking the abortion pill and it was the most painful thing for them. It’s just mind-boggling to me that you could tell a woman how they’re going to feel.”

The writer and singer announced that they were in item in late 2019. At the time, Maya was 18, and Liam was 26. A year later, the two were engaged but ultimately called it quits on their relationship in 2022.

