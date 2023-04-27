Lizzo is a celebrity that we simply do not deserve. The singer-songwriter is known to clap back at trolls on the internet, and has made a career of promoting self-love and body positivity. Keep reading to see some of her best quotes on the subject, and all of the times she’s clapped back to body-shamers on the internet over the years.

After the “Good as Hell” singer wore a revealing outfit to a Lakers basketball game in December 2019, Lizzo took to Instagram with a message for everyone who took issue with the moment in question.

“Who I am and the essence of me and the things that I choose to do as a grown ass woman can inspire you to do the same,” she explained. “You don’t have to be like me. You need to be like you. Never, ever let somebody stop you or shame you from being yourself. This is who I’ve always been. Now everyone’s looking at it and your criticism can just remain your criticism. Your criticism has no effect on me. Negative criticism has no stake in my life, no control over my life, over my emotions. I’m the happiest I’ve ever been and surrounded by so much love. I just wanna spread that love and also spread these cheeks. And if you really don’t like my ass, you can kiss it.”

Another time she spoke about the “body-positive movement” was for an interview with Allure back in March 2019.

“The body-positive movement is the body-positive movement, and we high five. We’re parallel. But my movement is my movement. When all the dust has settled on the groundbreaking-ness, I’m going to still be doing this. I’m not going to suddenly change. I’m going to still be telling my life story through music. And if that’s body-positive to you, amen. That’s feminist to you, amen. If that’s pro-Black to you, amen. Because ma’am, I’m all of those things.”

These aren’t the only times the Grammy-winning musician has spoken up about body positivity by a long shot! Scroll through the gallery below to see some of her best quotes on self-love that will make you feel “Good as Hell.”

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.