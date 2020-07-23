No, Logan Paul did not push his dog, Broley, into a lake. The YouTube star has officially set the record straight after fans became convinced that he might have been the reason that his pooch ended up in the water during his most recent vlog.

For those who missed it, the 25-year-old uploaded a new video on Wednesday, July 22, and fans were quick to call him out after it looked like someone might have forced Broley to jump off a fishing boat that he and his friends were on. After it seemed like the pup got pulled under the boat, Logan jumped in and saved him. Immediately all his friends were seriously concerned and the person recording Logan’s video even said, “I haven’t been scared like this in a while.”

Once the YouTube followed his dog, fully clothed, into the water and brought him back to safety, Broley got a bit of a pep talk from his owner.

“I can’t have you doing that. No more of that, OK?” Logan said. “We’re in the middle of a lake, you’re used to swimming in a pool in Encino, [California], there’s a big difference, OK? Take it easy from now on. Promise me.”

Some people in the video’s comment section accused the influencer of setting up the entire incident, but he has since set the record straight.

“We would NEVER, EVER, EVER, push Broley off the boat,” he wrote in a comment that has been pinned to the video. “He jumped and a hand was behind him, petting him, and when he jumped, we attempted to grab him. …watch his body language and you can very evidently see a self-induced, independent jump from the little mut.”

Later, Logan clarified his comment with, “Yeah, I just watched in slow motion. Wasn’t even touching him, and when he jumped, the hand followed. Go f**k yourselves.”

