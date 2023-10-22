Logan Paul started off on YouTube, but has since moved on to the wrestling world. That being said, how does the content creator make his money, and where does he get most of it? Keep reading for details on Logan’s net worth.

How Much Money Does Logan Paul Make?

The former Vine star has an estimated net worth of $75 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

Logan has more than 23 million followers on his YouTube channel, and has repeatedly been considered one of the highest-paid YouTubers on the planet. He has an annual personal income of at least $20 million, according to the website.

How Does Logan Paul Make Money?

In the height of his YouTube fame in the 2010s, Logan posted diss tracks, vlogs and challenge videos on the video platform. Racking up millions of views on YouTube, he also has starred on multiple TV shows, launched a music career and made his debut in the professional wrestling world.

“Just so you know, I am an ex-controversial YouTuber,” Logan said in an interview with Fox Business in 2019, before revealing how different social media platforms treat content creators, admitting that YouTube “does a better job” of monetizing creators’ content, as opposed to Facebook.

“That is the home, for me as a creator,” he explained, referring to YouTube’s policies. “Where not only can my content be seen, consumed, digested … but also they pay.”

Outside of YouTube, he runs a merchandise company called Maverick Apparel, and created the “Impaulsive” podcast in 2018, which is still active. He made his World Wrestling Entertainment, or WWE, debut in 2021.

In 2023, Logan signed a multi-year deal with WWE for a reported three years and $15 million following several appearances over the years.

How Much Money Did Logan Paul Make In the Floyd Mayweather Fight?

In June 2021, Logan faced off against legendary boxer Floyd Mayweather in a professional boxing match. The social media star reportedly negotiated a deal that would pay him a base salary of $250,000 plus 10% of Pay Per View profits, claiming he would make “at the least” 20 million.

In reality, the fight was purchased by approximately 1 million people, with Logan earning around $5.25 million.

