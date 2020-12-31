From TikTok star and musician to jewelry designer! Loren Gray just launched her affordable accessories collection, &always, which is full of necklaces, earrings and bracelets that her fans are sure to love.

“I’ve always had a passion for jewelry and wanted to create something that would connect me to my fans. Jewelry is such a personal thing and the fact that it now connects me and my fanbase is so special to me,” the 18-year-old influencer told J-14 exclusively. “I want my fans to be at the same level as confidence that I do when I look and feel my best, so our goal is to help everyone achieve that through jewelry!”

When it came to designing the pieces, Loren said she was “really hands-on,” and drew inspiration from “Hollywood starlets and the fierce confidence that they portray.”

“From drawing up concepts, making Pinterest boards, playing around with different materials … I wanted to make sure I was super involved with the entire creation process,” the blonde beauty gushed. “It was a little challenging at first, but I had a really clear vision of what I wanted to create so it only became easier and easier.”

When the collection officially launched, Loren dropped two lines — the Otherworld Edition and the Starlet Mirror Edition. The first, full of jewelry incorporating the sun and the moon, while the second is &always’ core collection. “The Otherworld Edition is inspired by retro-futurism and I just love anything astrological,” she explained. “The Starlet Mirror Edition pieces are easy to mix and match and can be paired with a lot of different looks.”

As for Loren’s favorite pieces? She loves the Starlet Mirror Link Hoop and Stardust Necklace, noting that the hoops are a great gift because “they go with everything!”

Even though she couldn’t give away all her secrets, Loren also teased the future of &always, revealing that “new themes, new colors [and] new pieces” are coming soon. The songstress also wants to add rings to the line. “I’m starting to work on some concepts and am really excited about them,” she told J-14.

Aside from working on &always and gearing up for new launches in the future, Loren has a lot in store for 2021, telling fans they can expect “a lot of exciting things!”

