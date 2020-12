Getting real! Loren Gray caught up with J-14 and spilled some exclusive tea about her relationship with DYSN. Previously, the TikTok star said she wanted to keep their romance under wraps, so Loren got real about making the decision to go public on social media. She also teased some possible upcoming love songs and more! Be sure to watch the video above.

