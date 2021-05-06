Whether you’re spending Mother’s Day catching up on hugs or sending virtual cheer to the special mother figure in your life, there’s one thing that will make Mother’s Day extra special this year — a homemade gift of appreciation from you!

Luckily for us, Sawyer is here to help you create the perfect keepsake and memory. Here are some of the fun activities you can do yourself (or even with friends!) from the comfort of your home to help spread the love this Mother’s Day.

Make It Out of Clay!

TV Star and Super Clay Artist, Hitomi Nendol provides the inspiration to create miniature clay magic direct from Tokyo! This popular virtual class is FUN and teaches you how to make amazing, tiny things, perfect for sending smiles this Mother's Day. Ideal for all teens of ages (even those who are still kids at heart). Sign up quickly as this class sells out.

Say It en Español!

What's more fulfilling than teaching yourself another language? Learn and practice Spanish vocabulary virtually, while also finding new ways to tell mom you love her, en Español! Classes are streamed every Monday, Wednesday and Friday.

Get Crafty!

Got an artistic side? Let it shine and make Mom a handmade and heartfelt gift this Mother's Day. Explore some new art techniques in Sawyer's Art for Teens classes and channel your inner Picasso.

Give the Gift of a Home Cooked Meal

Maybe Mom won't let you around her knives. Whateves mom. But that doesn't mean you shouldn't at least try to give her a break in the kitchen. Check out Sawyer's Dynamite Dinner Club and maybe you'll get inspired to give mom, or Uber Eats, a night off.

Become a Rocket Scientist

Ok, well maybe not. But you can show off your smarts in one of Sawyer's amazing fun and virtual tech classes. You'll learn to code. Design cool stuff in Minecraft. Or even make virtual art out of Lego. Cool? Very cool.

Take It To The Mat

Are you all about the Namaste? Or feel like dusting off those grand jettes? Share some time practicing yoga, dance or ballet with your mom and you'll create some fun memories.

Doesn't Sawyer sound awesome? There's tons of great classes to learn and grow.

