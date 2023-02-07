No one does it quite like Jackson Wang! The Hong Kong rapper, who originally got his start in the K-pop group GOT7, has been releasing hit after hit! Keep reading to find out more on the former K-pop star.

Who Is Jackson Wang?

Jackson, 28, is a man of many talents! He’s a rapper, singer, dancer, record producer, fashion designer and has directed multiple music videos. He is the founder of record label Team Wang and the creative director/lead designer for fashion brand Team Wang Design.

The Hong Kong native had a very athletic background and was raised by Chinese fencer Wang Ruiji and gymnast Sophia Chow. Jackson started fencing at 10 years old, won multiple awards and was even part of the Hong Kong national fencing team. That’s right, he was at the Olympics before he was a star.

He gained fame as a musician after joining JYP Entertainment’s K-pop boy group, Got7, in 2014. He began his solo career in 2017 after finding Team Wang and releasing solo music in China and then internationally thereafter. He released his first solo album Mirrors in 2019 and his second album Magic Man in 2022.

Fun fact: Jackson speaks 5 languages: Cantonese, Mandarin Chinese, English, Korean and Japanese.

“Every release I’ve done, I’m always a step closer to myself,” he told Clash Magazine in 2022. “I’m me but at the same time I’m not. ‘Mirrors’, ‘100 Ways’… on all these songs I’m jumping out of my comfort zone, being like, ‘Oh, I didn’t know I could do that,'” he explained. “But I faced problems, like overthinking it to a point where I thought, ‘I’m losing myself, I’m trying to be someone else.'”

While his first album felt like an identity crisis, Jackson explained that Magic Man feels most like himself.

“For ‘Magic Man’, every session was about an hour and a half. Super short. I’m following my feelings,” he said. “I’ve done that all my life except in my career. I used to get so technical, let’s throw all that away. This album is about the attitude, the colour, and the feeling when people listen to it. It’s like: shut up and let me be me.”

Who Is Jackson Wang Dating?

In February 2022, Jackson sparked dating rumors with a K-pop star named Song Yuqi, who is a part of the group (G)-IDLE. After a video of Yuqi leaving Jackson’s apartment spread on the Chinese social media app called Weibo, Jackson released a statement via his management company, RYCE Entertainment, denying the rumors.

The statement claimed that the video posted on the social media platform was “pieced together and purposely twisted the truth” in order to “mislead the public and create misunderstanding towards [Jackson]”, as translated by Koreaboo.

“It’s common and normal for friends to gather at [Jackson’s] home,” RYCE Entertainment continued. “The actions of the said independent media account not only invaded the artist’s privacy, but also caused damaged to Mr. [Wang’s] reputation.” The company added that a police report was filed against the account who originally spread the video.

