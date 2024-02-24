ATARASHII GAKKO! is taking over! The Japanese girl group first came onto the scene in 2015, and the 4-member band is looking to world domination

Meet ATARASHII GAKKO! Members

ATARASHII GAKKO! consists of members SUZUKA, KANON, MIZYU and RIN, and are all between the ages of 22 to 25 years old. The group is managed with Asobisystem, Twin Planet and TV Asahi Music. They made their Japanese debut in June 2017 with their single “Dokubana” and its worldwide debut came in January 2021 under 88rising with the single “Nainainai.”

In December 2023, the quartet made their United States television debut with “Tokyo Calling” on Jimmy Kimmel Live!

ATARASHII GAKKO!’s guiding principle is as follows: “In a time when only exemplar citizens are acknowledged, we strive to defy a narrow-minded society by embracing individuality and freedom.”

During an interview with CrunchyRoll from February 2023, the members called themselves “self-proclaimed Japanese youth representatives,” or “Seishun Nihon Daihyou,” in Japanese. “As representatives, we share our energy, voice, and passion for life through our performances to connect with the world.”

“Outside Japan, we are often described as real-life versions of anime characters,” they continued. “And our motto is ‘Seishun Nihon Daihyou,’ Youth Representatives of Japan, which is deeply rooted in Japanese culture and pop culture.”

The girls are known for their abrasive J-pop choreography and often wear Japanese school uniforms while performing. As for their musical style, the members like to call it “pop-leaning eclectic.”

“We go with music that allows us to express ourselves through movement, so we’re not tied to a particular genre,” the told the outler. “We love to experiment and see how instinctually we react to the sound and beat.”

The group has released a handful of English tracks over the years, including “The Edge” from February 2023.

“Honestly, it’s challenging singing in a language none of us speak fluently,” they said of singing in English. “Pronunciation is tricky, but feeling the emotions of the foreign words we are uttering is the most challenging part. You need to have a whole lot of trust in the team creating the song with you and extra handholding by the vocal producer so we sound as it should. We love a good challenge, so we had a blast recording it.”

