The Outsiders is getting a musical! That’s right, that book that you had to read in middle school is officially hitting the Broadway stage, starting on April 11, 2024.

Adapted from S.E. Hinton’s book and Francis Ford Coppola’s iconic 1983 film, the musical features a book by Adam Rapp with Justin Levine, music and lyrics by Levine and Jamestown Revival, with choreography by Rick Kuperman and Jeff Kuperman and directed by Danya Taymor.

“I joke that I try to fugue myself back into my 14 year-old state and look through the piece with 14 year-old eyes,” said Danya said of latest project to Broadwayworld.com. “That’s amazing to get to live in that space and remember how much we get changed when we are that age. How much things matter and mark us and shape us.”

The plot, per the musical’s official website, is as follows:

“In Tulsa, Oklahoma, 1967, Ponyboy Curtis, his best friend Johnny Cade and their Greaser family of ‘outsiders’ battle with their affluent rivals, the Socs. This thrilling new Broadway musical navigates the complexities of self-discovery as the Greasers dream about who they want to become in a world that may never accept them. With a dynamic original score, THE OUTSIDERS is a story of friendship, family, belonging… and the realization that there is still “lots of good in the world.”

Some of the cast includes Brody Grant as Ponyboy Curtis, Sky Lakota-Lynch as Johnny Cade, Joshua Boone as Dallas Winston, Brent Comer as Darrel Curtis and Jason Schmidt as Sodapop Curtis. Other stars include Emma Pittman as Cherry Valance, Daryl Tofa as Two-Bit Mathews, Kevin William Paul as Bob Sheldon Dan Berry as Paul Holden.

“I can’t believe it! This will be my first time being a part of the [Broadway] community,” Brody told Broadwayworld.com. “Broadway was a thing that I held onto very dearly early on. I found out a lot about my own identity and my love for art in general through Broadway. It’s literally a dream come true.”

