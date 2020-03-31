Get ready, people, because Miley Cyrus and Millie Bobby Brown just teamed up for an Instagram Live, and seeing the two stars together was seriously epic. Yep, during an episode of the former Hannah Montana star’s new Instagram series, “Bright Minded,” she and the Stranger Things alum got real about the pressures of being in the spotlight at such a young age.

“When I was 10 and in the industry, I was very confident and didn’t care what people would say about me. But recently at 15, I started having bad panic attacks and anxiety and I struggled with it and still do,” Millie explained. “It’s getting better. I’m working on it. I’m not as care free as I was at age 10. A lot of people have more to say about me. There’s a lot of good and bad.”

The “Wrecking Ball” songstress revealed that she went through something similar when she was younger. She told the Netflix star, “That may never change, I felt that way my whole career. Don’t get discouraged or hold yourself back because of what people say or think, they’ll adjust to you.”

“My whole life is very public. Once you do one thing all eyes are on you. It can be terrifying because you can’t make a mistake,” Millie continued. “Keeping people around you that validate you and your feelings and make you feel OK [is important]. People who make me feel grounded and humbled and centered, like, OK this is OK to feel. My parents — having that support system, they tell you where you go wrong and when you’re fine and you can chill.”

The 16-year-old also explained how she leans on her Stranger Things costars!

“I really stick by them, they’ve been there since day one,” she gushed. “They’ll tell me where I’ve gone wrong, who I should stay away from. Which boys are no good. I can’t be around people who will only tell me what I want to hear. Some people in the industry feel invincible and they’re not.”

“I do everything because I love it not for work. It’s hard to keep quality people in your life over quantity,” Miley concluded.

We’re seriously so here for this duo!

