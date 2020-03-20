Get ready, people, because Miley Cyrus and Hailey Baldwin are about to go live! Yep, that’s right, the celebs are taking their friendship to Instagram and fans can’t wait to see what goes down.

On Thursday, March 19, the former Hannah Montana star took to her Instagram Stories and announced that Justin Bieber‘s wife would be the next guest on her brand new Instagram Live show “Bright Minded.” For those who missed it, from Monday through Friday at 11:30 A.M. PST, the songstress will be going live on Instagram with various guests to discuss “staying bright minded in dark times” amid the coronavirus pandemic. Previously, she had Demi Lovato on the show to share her best tips about “how to stay LIT with love.” Together, the two also reflected on some not-so-bright moments in their lives and opened up about their body image issues.

Now, Miley has announced her newest appearance with a hilarious clip of her following the model’s makeup tutorial. Naturally, her followers loved it! So, set your alarms because this Instagram Live video is one you won’t want to miss.

As fans know, this epic team up between the two Hollywood starlets came just over a year after Hailey revealed that Miley used to bully her when she was a kid. During an episode of James Corden‘s Carpool Karaoke from December 2018, Miley revealed that she was actually super close with Hailey’s older sister, Alaia Baldwin, when they were growing up and when Hailey wanted to hang out with them, the two girls were total mean girls!

“I would be evil to her,” the former Disney Channel actress said. “She would try to play with us, like me and Alaia, and then we would lock her out of the room and be evil. I had to. It made you who you are, you know? It made you stronger. Now you can always take like… the trolls and s**t. ‘Cause I was such a troll.”

Hailey agreed and joked that it definitely helped her prepare for all the haters.

“Miley was the biggest troll to me,” she laughed. “She prepared me for this industry!”

