Since playing Eleven in Stranger Things, the young actress has gone on to bigger and better things — like producing and starring in her movies Enola Holmes and Enola Holmes 2.

Ahead of the season 4 Stranger Things premiere in May 2022 — with part 2 in July 2022 — Stranger Things creators Matt and Ross Duffer took to social media and shared a heartfelt note about the series, announcing that that it’s set to end after season 5.

“Seven years ago, we planned out the complete story arc for Stranger Things,” the Duffer Brothers wrote. “At the time, we predicted the story would last four to five seasons. It proved too large to tell in four but — as you’ll see for yourselves — we are now hurtling toward our finale. Season 4 will be the penultimate season; Season 5 will be the last.”

During an appearance on Good Morning America in October 2022, Millie opened up about her thoughts on the show ending. “It’s gonna be hard, of course. It’s like my high school, I grew up on the show. They’re like my school friends. You know, it’s gonna be hard. But I’m never gonna not see them again, and I’m sure Netflix will make it last for as long as it can, and … it is just so much a part of my career and so formative, and I’ll always remember my experience with Stranger Things.”

Millie also has a lot of ideas on where she wants her character to end up following the final season! In an October 2022 interview with Total Film, the outlet points out that she had previously said that she wanted Eleven and Mike to find happiness together.

“I say things like this, but then I also said I want her to die,” Millie laughed. “I really don’t know. And also, it’s not my choice. I say all these things really just under my breath, and then people take them and print them. And I’m like, no, no, no – I said that as a joke, that I wanted her to get married and work at a Target. That was a joke. But it’s maybe not a joke?”

Millie's roles and projects since starring as Eleven in Stranger Things.

