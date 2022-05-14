Miranda Cosgrove‘s career is one for the books! From child acting in School of Rock to the revival of iCarly, she’s had quite the transformation in the spotlight.

“I feel when I was little and people would call me a role model, I think it always was really flattering, but it’s also scary,” she told MTV in June 2021. “Because when you’re a little kid and someone’s calling you a role model, it’s like, ‘Oh no, I don’t want to let anyone down,’ but you also aren’t fully formed and you don’t really know how to be a role model. So there are nice things about it but it’s also challenging.”

The School of Rock actress also talked about her challenges while growing up on a show like iCarly. “I think one of the most challenging things growing up making iCarly, I went through my awkward phase and completely grew up on the show,” she confessed.

“So when I look back at all the episodes, even though I remember the fun times and I can laugh, sometimes when I see the outfits I’m wearing, I just know how I felt during those moments in some of the episodes. It’s so weird to think that when you’re a kid growing up on TV, people are watching you go through all that awkward stuff and figuring out who you are.”

Paramount+ announced a reprisal of iCarly in June 2021, much to fans’ delight. The show has already become a success, releasing a season 2 in April 2022 with fans already begging for a season 3. And Miranda, along with acting, is also producing this time around!

“It gives me a lot of creative control that I never had when I did the original series. I didn’t really have a say, at all, in the original,” she explained to Collider in April 2021. “Now, I just have so much more say in the scripts and all the storylines, and I get to help edit the episodes.”

“I know my character the best probably, so if things come up in the scripts that don’t seem like something I think Carly would do, I always really try to speak up. It’s the same with Jerry [Trainor] and Nathan [Kress]. They’re really protective of those characters and they know their characters better than anyone, so they do the same thing. I think that that helps a lot.”

Scroll through our gallery for Miranda’s impressive transformation throughout the years.

