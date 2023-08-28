Moving on from his Disney Channel days. After Hannah Montana came to an end in 2011, Mitchel Musso continued his acting and music careers. However, the star has since experienced some run-ins with the law.

Michel gave fans a major update on his health with a transformation photo posted via Instagram in October 2021.

“The one on the left I was 119 pounds sick depressed and broken. The photo on the right is me today 160 pounds mentally and physically rebuilt stronger than I was before,” he captioned the images. “People talk. But proof is in the progress. Don’t let people get you down. These are real results. It starts with you. I am here for you if you need any type of help getting started.”

Keep reading for all the details on what Mitchel is doing now.

Was Mitchel Musso Arrested?

In August 2023, the actor was arrested in Texas, according to a TMZ report. Mitchel allegedly stole a bag of chips while “acting belligerent” at a hotel, the publication reported. The Rockwell Police Department told TMZ that they “discovered a ton of outstanding traffic warrants in his name” and alleged that he had been under the influence. Mitchel is reportedly facing various charges, including “public intoxication, theft (under $100), expired registration, failure to display a driver’s license, and violating a promise to appear notice,” per TMZ. They also reported that he was released on a $1,000 bond.

This wasn’t the first time that Mitchel had faced issues with the law. He was arrested for a DUI in Los Angeles in 2011. At the time, he pleaded no contest to one count of having a blood alcohol level of over 0.08. He was sentenced to 36 months of informal probation, had to attend an alcohol class and paid a fine.

“I appreciate the court allowing me to resolve my case in the manner it did today,” Mitchel shared in a statement at the time. “In becoming an adult, I have learned first hand that stepping up and taking responsibility is the best way to move forward.”

Is Mitchel Musso Still an Actor?

Following his role has Oliver Oken, he continued to star in Phineas and Ferb, Pair of Kings, PrankStars and Milo Murphy’s Law, among other roles.

Is Mitchel Musso a Singer?

During his Disney Channel days, Mitchel released his debut album in 2009. Since then, he released an EP titled Brainstorm in 2010 and his second record, GHOST, dropped in 2022.

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.