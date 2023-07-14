The girls of Monster High are back for a sequel! Monster High 2 is set to hit Nickelodeon and Paramount+ in fall 2023, just in time for the school year. Keep reading for details on the Monster High sequel, cast and plot details.

When Will ‘Monster High 2’ Be Released?

Monster High: The Movie is the first live-action take on the franchise that was originally created by Mattel in 2010.

The first movie musical followed Clawdeen Wolf (Miia Harris) as she begins school at Monster High while holding on to a dark secret. With the help of her new friends Frankie Stein (Ceci Balagot) and Draculaura (Nayah Damasen), Clawdeen learns to embrace herself and save the school while doing so.

While the first movie followed Clawdeen’s story, it appears that the second film will focus on Draculaura. Nickelodeon released the official trailer for the sequel during the 2023 Kids Choice Awards.

“It’s not every day you are painted pink and waking up at 3:00 in the morning,” Nayah told TVMeg following the first film’s premiere. She went on to explained that her character Draculaura is “trying to find her place in the monster world.”

The newest film will also be a musical, and Monster High star Justin Derickson, who plays Heath Burns, revealed what to expect during the 2023 KCAs.

“You can expect a little bit of dancing, little bit of singing. You could expect a little bit of flare with some costumes and some of our looks,” he told CelebSecrets. “Then with all of that, you can also expect us just having a great time, and you’re going to see that on screen for sure.”

When Was ‘Monster High’ First Released?

Monster High The Movie, which premiered on Nickelodeon and Paramount+ in October 2022, was the No. 1 kids and family movie on Paramount+ during its launch week and an immediate hit for the platform.

“We are ecstatic to tell the monstrous next chapter of this beloved franchise to our audience,” said Zack Olin and Shauna Phelan, Co-Heads of Nickelodeon & Awesomeness Live-Action. “Monster High’s message of embracing one’s unique self is as important as ever and we look forward to expanding the stories of these fan-favorite characters.”

