The 2013 adaptation of The Mortal Instruments, originally a series written by Cassandra Clare, is a pop culture moment in history. Starring Jamie Campbell Bower, a.k.a. the king of fantasy shows and movies, and Lily Collins, the movie was everything. Keep reading for what the cast is up to now.

In case you needed just a preview of some of Jamie’s fantasy work: the actor played young Grindelwald in the Harry Potter series, Caius in the Twilight series, King Arthur in Camelot, Anthony in Sweeney Todd and Vecna in Stranger Things season 4 and, of course, Jace in The Mortal Instruments.

Jamie explained why he keeps coming back to the fantasy genre during an interview with Euphoria Zine in May 2022. “I’ve never really connected to the world as it’s being presented to me,” he began, explaining he is deeply drawn to the “level of truth” in the fantasy genre and likes to bring “more esoteric and otherworldly ideas” to life.

“I’ve always wanted something more or different, I think. Fantasy often allows artists, writers, everyone involved the opportunity to create a vision of something better than the world in which we’re living,” he continued.

The English actor appreciates that fantasy delves into the “possibility of something greater” than the “hard” reality of life, which has “too much tragedy and too much injustice.”

“It often tells a story, it often tells us what we are doing wrong,” he explained. “Avatar tells us exactly what we are doing wrong, we’re not f–ing listening to it, but it tells us what we need to be doing and tells us where we’re f–king up. It’s gorgeous, it’s beautiful.”

As for what Lily’s been up to, she’s a married woman now! The actress, who played Clary in the 2013 film, got married to film director and producer Charlie McDowell in September 2021. They started dating in 2019, were engaged by September 2020 and then married on September 30, 2021. Exactly one year later, Lily dedicated an Instagram post to her husband for their anniversary.

“Thank you for being my rock, my constant source of love and laughs, and my emotional support throughout our time here yet again,” she captioned her post. “Our faces pretty much sum up this season. We certainly know how to work hard and play hard together. I love you beyond @charliemcdowell and I couldn’t have done it without you … ”

