The OG pop girlies are here to save music this year! No, seriously — so many huge artists, from Beyoncé to Taylor Swift (the music industry herself), are dropping new albums in 2024.

Keep reading to see a list of all of the artists dropping new music in 2024.

ICYMI, Taylor announced her new album is titled The Tortured Poet’s Department, and will be released on April 19, 2024, during the 2024 Grammys.

Taylor announced TS11 while accepting a Grammy award for best pop vocal album, revealing that she had been working on the album for the past “two years.”

“Okay, this is my 13th Grammy, which is my lucky number. I don’t know if I’ve ever told you that,” she said in her speech. “I want to say thank you to the members of the Recording Academy for voting this way, but I know that the way that the Recording Academy voted is a direct reflection of the passion of the fans. So I want to say thank you to the fans by telling you a secret that I have been keeping from you for the last two years, which is that my brand-new album comes out April 19th. It’s called The Tortured Poets Department. I’m going to go and post the cover right now backstage. Thank you, I love you! Thank you!”

Immediately after her speech, Taylor took to Instagram to post a screenshot of what appears to be the album’s cover art, as well as a handwritten note.

The note reads, “And so I enter into evidence / My tarnished coat of arms / My muses, acquired like bruises / My talismans and charms / The tick, tick, tick of love bombs / My veins of pitch black ink / All’s fair in love and poetry…” She signed off the poem (or lyrics) with, “Sincerely, The Chairman of the Tortured Poets Department.”

Another huge artist who will be dropping an album is the one and only, Ariana Grande. The Wicked star announced her new album, titled eternal sunshine, will be released on March 8, 2024, via Instagram.

“Things are just pouring out and happening very quickly as they often do. You know how I am and you know how these things go,” she said in a clip about the album. “We’re gonna do proper vocals and orchestrations in November. I’m nervous! I wanted to share with you that this is kind of a concept album because it’s all different heightened pieces of the same story of the same experience.”

Click through our gallery to uncover all of the artists dropping albums in 2024.

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.