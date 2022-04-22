MTV just announced that the 2022 Video Music Awards will air live on Sunday, August 28, at New Jersey’s Prudential Center!

“We are thrilled to be back in New Jersey for this year’s VMAs live from Prudential Center,” said Bruce Gillmer, President of Music, Music Talent, Programming & Events, Paramount and Chief Content Officer, Music, Paramount+. “Our 2019 show in Newark was undoubtedly one of our biggest and most successful shows yet and we’re excited to bring back the incredible fan energy for one of music’s most anticipated and iconic nights.”

Phil Murphy, the Governor of New Jersey himself also offered up his excitement for the show in a statement. “New Jersey is honored to once again host the MTV Video Music Awards at one of our many world-class entertainment and sports venues,” said Murphy. “Our state has a proud history of supporting the arts and is always seeking opportunities to partner with the entertainment industry to promote economic development and cultural appreciation. On behalf of New Jersey, we welcome VMA performers and attendees alike to our great state.”

In 2020, the VMAs were held without an in-person ceremony and mostly pre-recorded performances. The 2021 VMAs were held in Brooklyn’s Barclay’s Center. This year’s return to Newark, New Jersey’s Prudential Center is sure to be epic!

“We are excited to have the MTV Video Music Awards return to Newark this year. It is fitting that Newark is once again the host city, as it is the birthplace of many of the biggest names in music, and has so much to offer its visitors – a vibrant arts and culture scene, historic downtown, and diverse cuisine,” said Newark Mayor Ras J. Baraka. “On behalf of Newark residents, we are happy to welcome everyone attending and are very much looking forward to one of the biggest nights in entertainment.”

Scroll through our gallery for everything we know about the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards.

