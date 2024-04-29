Blue Ivy is making her ~voice~ acting debut! The first child of Beyoncé and Jay Z will be joining her mom in the upcoming Lion King live-action prequel called Mufasa: The Lion King.

Mufasa serves as Disney’s new prequel to the 2019 blockbuster live-action Lion King, and debuted its first trailer on Monday, April 29, offering its first glimpse of Mufasa (voiced by Aaron Pierre) and Scar (Kelvin Harrison Jr.). Other actors include John Kani as Rafiki, Seth Rogen as Pumbaa, Billy Eichner as Timon, among others.

Beyoncé reprises her role as Nala from the 2019 film, while Blue, 12, will voice Kiara, the daughter of King Simba (Donald Glover) and Queen Nala, named Kiara. Blue’s character last appeared in 1998’s animated The Lion King II: Simba’s Pride.

While talking with People Magazine, director Barry Jenkins, said that watching Beyoncé, “both on the screen and behind the screen, get to be a mother — and how that affected and impacted for the better the work that we were all doing — was just really awesome.”

An official synopsis for the film reads: “Simba, having become king of the Pride Lands, is determined for his cub to follow in his paw prints while the origins of his late father Mufasa are explored.”

Mufasa will also feature original songs by Lin-Manuel Miranda — with the teaser trailer including snippets of South African music icon Lebo M‘s vocals from the original film’s “Circle of Life.”

“Elton John. Tim Rice. Hans Zimmer. Lebo M. Mark Mancina. Beyoncé, Labrinth, Ilya Salmanzadeh. Beau Black, Ford Riley, the incredible music team on The Lion Guard, and so many musical contributors over the years. The Lion King has an incredible musical legacy with music from some of the greatest songwriters around, and I’m humbled and proud to be a part of it,” Lin shared in a statement.

“It’s been a joy working alongside Barry Jenkins to bring Mufasa’s story to life, and we can’t wait for audiences to experience this film in theaters.”

Mufasa: The Lion King is in theaters on December 20, 2024.

