Beyoncé and Taylor Swift are the two most powerful women in the music industry, with dozens of Grammys filling both of their shelves. The two mega-stars have crossed paths multiple times over the years, whether it was *that* awkward VMAs moment or attending one another’s birthday parties

When Did Beyonce and Taylor Swift Meet?

It’s unclear when Beyoncé and Taylor exactly met, but their oldest (and most notable) connection was under some pretty unfortunate circumstances. Yes, we’re talking about when Kanye West, of course, infamously made his feelings clear that Beyoncé had been robbed of the Best Female Video Award at the 2009 MTV Video Music Awards, disrupting Taylor’s acceptance speech.

Beyoncé sat in the audience during the historical pop culture event, seemingly horrified. However, after that moment, the Renaissance singer famously let the 19-year-old songstress have her moment. After Beyoncé won Video of the Year for “Single Ladies,” she brought Taylor back onstage to finish her speech — this time uninterrupted.

“I remember being 17 years old, up for my first MTV Award with Destiny’s Child, and it was one of the most exciting moments in my life,” Beyoncé said before inviting Taylor on stage. “So, I’d like for Taylor to come out and have her moment.”

Since the award show moment, the pair have been nothing but supportive of one another. Also, who can forget when Beyoncé and her husband, Jay-Z, made their way to Taylor’s Tribeca pad in New York City for her 25th birthday party in 2015?!

Are Beyonce and Taylor Swift Friends?

Before Taylor’s Eras Tour Film was released, Taylor held a star-studded premiere in October 2023 to launch the movie. Fans were delighted to see that Beyoncé was in attendance (and so was Taylor)! The Eras Tour performer dedicated an Instagram post to her pop icon bestie, along with photos of the two from the event.

“I’m so glad I’ll never know what my life would’ve been like without @beyonce‘s influence,” Taylor wrote via Instagram. “The way she’s taught me and every artist out here to break rules and defy industry norms. Her generosity of spirit. Her resilience and versatility. She’s been a guiding light throughout my career and the fact that she showed up tonight was like an actual fairytale”

Beyoncé has her own concert film for Renaissance coming out in December 2023, so fans are hopeful that we might see a ~swift~ appearance at the “Diva” singer’s big day.

