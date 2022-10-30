The highly anticipated Wednesday is finally coming to Netflix — and yes, on a Wednesday! That’s not the only show headed to the streaming service in November 2022. However, it might just be the one fans are looking forward to most.

Jenna Ortega will star as Wednesday Addams, who is being transferred to Nevermore Academy. While there, she “attempts to master her emerging psychic ability, thwart a monstrous killing spree that has terrorized the local town, and solve the supernatural mystery that embroiled her parents 25 years ago — all while navigating her new and very tangled relationships,” the official longline reads.

The former Disney Channel star, for her part, revealed how she was cast in the role while chatting with Interview Magazine in October 2022.

“I was shooting in New Zealand and had heard of the show going around. People were talking about throwing me out there, and then I got an email saying that Tim [Burton] wanted to meet with me for the part. He just wanted to read the sides and have a conversation. I didn’t really want to do it initially because I didn’t want to do television again,” the actress explained. “I’ve been trying to get into film for a while, but you can’t really pass up the opportunity to talk to someone like Tim. I had just done a whole night shoot, and I had cuts and prosthetics all over my face. I got on the phone with Tim and he just laughed. We kept talking and talking, and eventually I realized this is something that could be really interesting to be a part of.”

From that point on, she was ready to embrace the role. However, Jenna’s favorite part about playing her version of Wednesday is that she’s “a Latina and that’s never really been addressed.”

She told USA Today in January 2022: “As somebody who struggled with relating to people onscreen or feeling any sort of representation, I wanted to give that to Wednesday and give attention to something that’s always been a part of her.”

Other than Wednesday, shows like Young Royals, Elite and more will all be getting more seasons. Scroll through our gallery for a list of everything coming to and leaving Netflix in November 2022.

