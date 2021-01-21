Netflix’s Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous is headed to the streaming service for a second season and we have all the exclusive details! Stars of the animated series Raini Rodriguez, Kausar Mohammed and Paul-Mikél Williams caught up with J-14 and spilled some tea on what fans can expect to see during season 2 of the action-packed series. Be sure to watch the video above and tune into Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous season 2 streaming on Netflix starting Friday, January 22.

