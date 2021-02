Netflix’s The Crew star Paris Berelc caught up with J-14 and gave fans an exclusive look at her text messages with her mom! The former Disney Channel actress chats with her mom about her boyfriend, Rhys Athayde, going to NASCAR races and more. Paris even shared which emoji is her mom’s favorite! Be sure to watch the video above and watch The Crew, on Netflix, out now.

