NewJeans is back and fresher than ever! The girl group is known for their unique concept that is pretty much changing the world of K-pop. After releasing pre-singles “NewJeans” on July 6, 2023, and “Super Shy” on July 7, the band is set to put out their first album soon. Keep reading for details on their upcoming comeback, album and pre-singles.

When Is NewJeans’ EP ‘Get Up’ Going to Be Released?

NewJeans will release their second EP Get Up on July 21, 2023. So far, they’ve released two songs off the 6-track EP, which consists of titles “ETA”, “Get Up”, “Super Shy”, “Cool With You”, “New Jeans” and lead single “ASAP.”

In addition, the project’s opening track “New Jeans” was accompanied by a “special music video” that worked as a collaboration with the popular animated TV series The Powerpuff Girls, in celebration of the show’s 25th anniversary.

Who Are NewJeans?

NewJeans is a five-member girl group consisting of Minji, Hanni, Danielle, Haerin and Hyein. The group, produced by BTS’ company HYBE, is managed by a new independent label called ADOR.

The girls released their first song and music video for “Attention” on July 21, 2022 without any warning. They then released four separate music videos for the same song called “Hype Boy,” another music video for “Hurt” and then their official debut song and music video for “Cookie.”

The group has had a limited number of releases since their debut, only releasing a single EP and a handful of tracks; however, that hasn’t stopped their rise to become one of the most prominent K-pop groups in the world.

For example, NewJeans became the fastest K-pop group to hit 1 billion streams on Spotify (in under 219 days), according to Billboard. They broke previous records held by Jung Kook of BTS (409 days) and Lisa of BLACKPINK (411 days).

Speaking on NewJeans’ unique group concept, ADOR CBO Min Hee-Jin said in a press release: “‘Attention’ brings not only the quintet’s faces to light but also highlights the group’s name, NewJeans. Pop music is a culture that is very close to our daily life, so it is like the clothes we wear everyday. Just as jeans have withstood the test of time and found popularity among many regardless of their age and gender, NewJeans aspires to become an icon of generations — one you never grow tiresome of putting on.”

