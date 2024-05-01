Nia Sioux is telling her truth!

The Dance Moms alum, 22, explained why she decided to skip the upcoming Dance Moms: The Reunion special on Lifetime in a new TikTok video — and it’s really quite simple.

ICYMI, Lifetime announced that they would be releasing a special reuniting several former Dance Moms castmembers in November 2023. Following the announcement, fans started questioning why certain former Abby Lee Miller dancers were missing, including Nia, Maddie Ziegler and Mackenzie Ziegler.

At the time, fellow Dance Moms alum JoJo Siwa explained in the comments below her own post, writing, “For everyone wondering about the few people missing, Everyone was invited today but only some wanted to be here🤍.”

Well, Nia is explaining the exact reason why she skipped the TV special.

“Personally, I wasn’t going to say anything ’cause I just didn’t want to start drama — not that this would even start drama; it really shouldn’t,” Nia shared on a TikTok posted on May 1.

She then revealed: “Hate to break it to you guys, but the reason is quite simple. I just really didn’t want to do it.”

“Yeah, it’s pretty plain and simple. I just didn’t want to do it,” Nia continued. “Some people think it was because I had sorority stuff. Nope, I didn’t. Some people think it’s because I’m in school. I am in school, but it wouldn’t have been an issue. I just didn’t want to do it, and that’s a good enough answer and that’s a good enough reason.”

Nia also added that she continues to express how “grateful” she is for Dance Moms in “almost any interview I’ve done.”

Additionally, she made sure to say that she has no bitter feelings towards any of other former cast mates.

“I love the girls, and I’m really happy for them, and I’m really happy that they get to share how they felt or their experiences, but that’s just something I decided that I didn’t want to do, and that’s okay,” Nia explained. “Also, I never said that I wouldn’t do a reunion show in the future or talk about my experiences in the future, but right now, at this moment, was not the right time for me to do that.”

Dance Moms: The Reunion premieres on Lifetime on Wednesday, May 1, at 8 p.m. ET.

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.