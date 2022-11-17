Noah Centineo is moving away from his romantic comedy roles and we love to see it! The To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before actor will play Owen Hendricks in Netflix’s The Recruit, an action-packed spy series. Keep reading to uncover everything we know about the upcoming show set to premiere on December 16, 2022.

The Recruit follows Noah’s character Owen, who is a bumbling new lawyer for the CIA. He’s given the task of going through all the letters the organization has received from people threatening to reveal classified information. Originally a rather mundane task, the job takes a turn after Owen is found in the middle of “power politics when a former asset threatens to expose the nature of her long-term relationship with the agency unless they exonerate her of a serious crime.”

“He thinks he’s working as a lawyer — the truth is you’re never just a lawyer at the CIA,” Noah explained of the eight-episode series in a September 2022 interview with Netflix’s Tudum. “There’s so many more things going on, and that’s the world we explored with The Recruit.”

The cast includes Aarti Mann as Violet, Laura Haddock as Max Meladze, Fivel Stewart as Hannah, Kaylah Zander as Amelia, Daniel Quincy Annoh as Terence and Kristian Bruun as Janus Ferber. The project was created by Alexi Hawley, executive producer of shows such as Castle, The Rookie and its spin-off. Additionally, Noah will also be co-producing The Recruit.

While speaking with NPR in February 2020, Noah opened up about his To All the Boys character, Peter, and how he hoped portraying an emotional romantic lead would help “shift” the culture of masculinity in movies and television.

“I think hopefully it’s reflective of an emerging, or a shifting culture,” he told the outlet. “Hopefully, if we change the type of masculinity portrayed on camera and it’s getting good responses, then it’s either where we’re aspiring to be, or it’s people relating to it on a personal level. And I think it’s super important.”

Scroll through our gallery for everything we know about The Recruit, including release date, cast, the official trailer and more.

