Team USA Olympic hero Katie Ledecky won’t be able to splash her way to more medals this summer with the Tokyo summer Olympics delayed until next year. But that hasn’t stopped the superstar athlete from making waves, in and out of the pool! Katie has partnered with Got Milk? on a fun new #gotmilkchallenge that you just have to see to believe!

J-14 caught up with Katie to talk about the challenge and how she’s spending her summer with the Olympics another year away.

J-14: How did you come up with the Tik Tok challenge?

KL: To kick got milk? off in a new and fresh way, my friends at milk asked if I wanted to help kick off the #gotmilkchallenge. I thought it would be fun to see if I could swim a full lap while balancing a glass of chocolate milk on my head – trying not to spill any – and it was a success! It’s my first time on TikTok, so I can’t wait to see what else people can do with milk!

J-14: What do you eat every day to stay fit?

KL: My first swim practice is usually early in the morning, so I typically start my day with something like peanut butter toast and a banana to give me enough energy to power through an early morning workout without making me feel too full. For lunch, I usually go for something simple and enjoy a small snack of fresh fruit or yogurt with granola before my afternoon swim and workout. I’ll drink a bottle of lowfat chocolate milk after my workouts; it tastes great, and it’s awesome for recovery after a tough practice. For dinner, I like to pair chicken or steak with pasta or rice, along with some veggies.

J-14: How did you get involved with Got Milk?

KL: Chocolate milk has been my go-to recovery drink ever since I was 13, so it was natural fit for me to officially partner with MilkPEP – the group that represents America’s milk companies – the last couple of years. It helps keep me fueled to do what I love both in and out of the pool. This year, MilkPEP is bringing the iconic ‘got milk?’ tagline to a new generation of milk drinkers, and I’m excited to join them in celebrating all the cool ways people are enjoying milk.

J-14: What advice do you have for someone who wants to be a competitive swimmer?

KL: Set some goals and have fun in the water! When I first started swimming at age 6, my first goal was to be able to swim across a 25m pool without having to stop. Once I accomplished that goal, I set bigger and bigger goals. I’m still setting goals for myself, and I’m still having fun in the sport!

J-14: What are you doing to still stay fit for the Olympics?

KL: Much like everything these days, I have had to get creative with my training due to the pandemic; I’ve tried to be as consistent as possible to make sure I’m prepared for the 2021 Games. It’s been hard being at home, but keeping a balanced routine, good nutrition and a lot of naps, has kept me on my game.

J-14: Who are your favorite Tik Tok creators?

KL: I’m new to Tik Tok – so I’m just exploring! Through the #gotmilkchallenge I’m getting to know a few creators like The Coffee’s, Crissa Jackson and Michael Le. They’re all planning to show me what they got while trying not to spill any of their milk. I can’t wait to see what they come up with!

J-14: Name the top 5 songs on your music playlist.

KL:

On Top of the World (Imagine Dragons)

Beautiful Day (U2)

Girl On Fire (Alicia Keys)

Badlands (Bruce Springsteen)

Don’t Stop Me Now (Queen)

