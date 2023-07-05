When worlds collide! Disney alums Paris Berelc and Luke Benward are set to star in a romantic comedy together, titled Miss Valentine, and fans couldn’t be more excited! Keep reading to see details on the upcoming film including its plot, cast and release date.

What Is ‘Miss Valentine’ About?

Miss Valentine will follow Paris’ character, Samantha, as she moves back home to live with her parents after an abrupt breakup.

“Miss Valentine is the story of Samantha (Paris) who, as a teenager, won her hometown’s Miss Valentine pageant and then promptly had a very public meltdown onstage,” the official synopsis reads. “Years later, Sam is a nurse in Chicago and engaged to a handsome doctor. When he abruptly dumps Sam, she goes back home to reboot and finds herself right back where she started: living in her parents’ house, being wooed by her high school boyfriend, and still a local legend for freaking out at the Miss Valentine pageant. Much to her surprise, this time, things are very different.”

Who Is Starring In ‘Miss Valentine? Cast Details

Paris is set to play Samantha Foster, while Luke will play a character named Wes Holt.

Along with Paris and Luke, the movie stars Marilu Henner as Candace Sutton, Enrico Colantoni as Bob Foster, Karen Maruyama as Shelly Foster, Pete Gardner as Gary, Ali Astin as Lisa and Kate Flannery as Darla Rains.

Written by Patricia Harrington, the film will be directed by Blayne Weaver, who discussed how important it was to cast Paris as the movie’s leading lady.

“I wrote a film for Paramount last year and I was so impressed with the talent and comedic timing of the film’s female lead that I approached her at the wrap party and told her I wanted to work with her in a directing capacity,” director Blayne shared in a statement from June 2023. “The actor was Paris Berelc and I am so excited about her and the ensemble cast we’ve built around her.”

When Will ‘Miss Valentine’ Be Released?

The release date for Miss Valentine has yet to be revealed.

