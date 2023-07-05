NYC Bound? Why Fans Think Timothee Chalamet Might Be Starring on Broadway

Beefing up his résumé? Fans are convinced that Timothée Chalamet might be making his Broadway debut. Keep reading for everything to know and details on the rumors.

Is Timothee Chalamet Starring on Broadway?

The actor has yet to make any official announcement thus far, but fans are convinced that he hinted at an upcoming Broadway role via social media. In July 2023, Timothée shared a snapshot via Instagram Stories of himself in a waiting room, tagging the Manhattan Theatre Club.

Naturally, fans started to speculate that he’s set to appear in the non-profit’s upcoming play Prayer for the French Republic, which is set to make its Broadway debut in December 2023.

“So, someone is thinking that this Timothée Chalamet’s story might be a hint of his coming back to broadway in the near future,” one fan shared via Twitter. Another added, “Oh my god, if this were to happen I would do anything to see it live.”

A third person speculated that “it’s where he’s rehearsing for the Dylan soundtrack tracks,” referring to Timothée’s upcoming role in the Bob Dylan biopic.

Has Timothee Chalamet Been on Broadway Before?

While the actor has yet to make his Broadway debut, he did work with the Manhattan Theatre Club in the past. In 2016, he starred in their off-Broadway production of Prodigal Son.

Can Timothee Chalamet Sing?

Apparently, he’s been brushing up on his singing skills because Timothée is set to record the vocals for the upcoming Bob Dylan movie.

“I haven’t stopped preparing, which has been one of the greatest gifts for me,” he told Variety of the role in a 2022 interview. “It’s been a wonderful experience getting to dive into that world, whether we get to make it or not. But without giving anything away — because I don’t want to beat anyone to the punch, and obviously things have to come together officially — the winds that are blowing are blowing in a very positive direction.”

Not to mention, he perfected his singing voice for the musical movie Wonka, in which he stars as the fictional candyman, Willy Wonka.

“That was something I was very excited to jump into right away,” Timothée told Variety of Wonka at the time.

