Timothée Chalamet has pretty much become the new face of Hollywood. From starring in the Dune franchise, to Greta Gerwig‘s Little Women and the iconic Call Me By Your Name, the A-Lister has been featured in almost 30 different movies so far. Of those films, critics (a.k.a. Rotten Tomatoes) have boiled down his top 10 movies that deserve all the praise.

Keep learning to find out which films made the list.

ICYMI, the 28-year-old has been in the movie industry for quite some time now. His first acting gig was Sweet Tooth, a 2008 horror short film that followed two siblings who discover a cottage in the woods and are tempted by the cakes in the kitchen.

The young actor would later appear in shows like Law and Order, Homeland and Royal Pains in the 2010s. He landed his first big movie role in the film Interstellar by Christopher Nolan.

Funny enough, when Timothée first watched the film, he was a bit disappointed. “I saw it and I loved it. But then I went home to my dad and I wept for an hour, because I just figured my part was bigger,” he told Variety in 2018.

Despite it being a smaller role, Timothée left a lasting impression that landed him more opportunities.

The following year, the New Yorker starred in the film One & Two. While the film is lesser known compared to his other works, viewers have praised his performance of a stifled teen.

After a few more guest features, Timothée landed his next big film which eventually launched him into stardom: 2017’s Call Me By Your Name. Timmy played the central character, Elio Perlman, a 17-year-old student who falls for an older man.

The coming-of-age film was praised by many and landed the actor Golden Globe, BAFTA and Oscar nominations. When speaking about the awards and newfound attention he gained, the then 21-year-old explained, “the reception it’s been getting is above and beyond our wildest dreams, anything beyond that would be greatly appreciated too, but I’m really trying not to think about that too much.”

Timothée continued to hit the ground running, starring in films that has now led him to become one of the most talented actor’s of this generation. Keep scrolling to see which of his movies have made the top ranks over the year — according to Rotten Tomatoes.

